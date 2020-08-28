Bishop Kiuna’s never seen photo-We were so broke during our wedding

Bishop Allan Kiuna, the founder of Jubilee Christian Church says that at one point in life he and his wife Kathy Kiuna were broke.

Sharing a throwback photo from their wedding, the father of four, narrated their journey from grass to grace.

The couple have been married for over 25 years now.

Kiuna narrated that the during the wedding, they could not even raise money to get a good photographer.

Check out the post;

#TBTForgive the picture quality but we were so broke during our wedding we couldn’t afford quality photography 😂😂😂😂. But we have grown in every way for the last 26 years. We are truly blessed and we have seen God take us from one level of glory to another. Our lives are a testimony. What is it that we have done that anyone can do to move grass to grace? Its so simple, you need to be a genius to mess it up😂😂😂. It found in the wisdom of Solomon in Proverbs 24:3-4,’ he wrote.

He added;

WISDOM , UNDERSTANDING AND KNOWLEDGE! It takes humility to say I don’t know and therefore I need wisdom knowledge and understanding but if you have the humility to seek those three, your life will be on an upward trajectory and you will become a testimony.

His wife Kathy Kiuna on the other hand wrote;

