Diaspora Stories: Mixed fortunes for Kenyan soccer players based Abroad

A number of Kenyan footballers based abroad were in action on Sunday across various leagues.

Anthony Akumu – South Africa

Former Gor Mahia midfielder Anthony Akumu came on in the 76th minute for Kaizer Chiefs as they battled to a 1-1 draw with Stelensbosch in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) match at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.

Leletu Skelem gave Stelensboch a slim 1-0 lead going to the break, but Chiefs fought hard and equalised on 69 minutes courtesy of a Lazarus Kambole strike.

Chiefs are still at the top of the log with 53 points from 26 matches and will face second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns on Thursday evening.

Joseph Okumu – Sweden

In the Swedish top-tier, former Chemelil Sugar defender Joseph Okumu played the entire game as IF Elfsborg lost by a solitary goal to Ostersunds FK at the Boras Arena.

The lone goal was scored by Blair Turgott on 72 minutes. After the loss, Elfsborg are still second on the log with 31 points from 17 matches and will face top of the log Malmo FF on Sunday evening.

Eric Johanna – Sweden

In the Swedish second-tier, former Mathare United midfielder Eric Johanna played for 65 minutes as Jonkopings Sodra drew 1-1 with Vasteras SK at the Parksvallen Stadium.

After a goalless first half, Sodra took the lead at the hour mark courtesy of a Jesper Svensson fine strike, but Karwan Safari’s stoppage-time strike secured a point for Vasteras.

Sodra are now fourth on the standings with 23 points from 14 matches and face Trelleborg on Saturday evening.

Anthony Wambani – Sweden

In the Swedish third-tier, former Bandari midfielder Anthony Wambani featured for slightly over an hour as Vasalund IF beat Orebro 2-1 at the Skytteholms IP Arena.

Marko Nikolic grabbed a brace for Vasalund, while Orebro’s lone goal was scored by Yoann Fellrath.

Former Kariobangi Sharks forward Ovella Ochieng was not part of Vasalund’s matchday squad as he is still recovering from a nasty injury that reoccurred several weeks ago. Prior to this, he had stayed out for a season.

Vasalund top the standings with 31 points having played 13 matches.

By Jeff Kinyanjui

Source-https://www.nation.co.ke/

