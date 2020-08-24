What is happening in Amani Ridge the Place of Peace.

What is happening in Amani Ridge the Place of Peace.



What is happening in Amani Ridge the Place of Peace.

Home is where everything is delivered in good time and Amani Ridge the Place of Peace is the perfect address.

- Advertisement -

We are 100meters off the Wall of Knowledge!! Our checklist is shrinking by the day!!

We have purposed to make home ownership as seamless as possible by giving you a 6 months interest free to cushion you in this period.

Now, let’s get you started on your home ownership journey!

Contact Optiven Group: 0790 300 300 | 0723 400 500

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.optiven.co.ke

George Wachiuri Blog: www.georgewachiuri.com

YouTube: https://bit.ly/2VdSuFJ