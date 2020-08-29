DP Ruto Receives A painting Of Him Inspired By A vision in A Dream

Deputy President William Ruto received a painting with a hidden meaning during his development tour of the Mombasa County on Saturday August, 29.

The painting was presented by Sheila, an 11-year-old artist and designer who was inspired to make a piece of art depicting the deputy president.

Speaking at the women empowerment event, she stated that the portrait of the DP came to her as a vision in her dreams and as the top left part had a dark patch with stars and heavenly bodies to show the night.

On top of the DP’s head was an angel with arms stretched out over his head, which according to the young artist symbolised God’s protection.

“I know you have many enemies and this is to let them know they are not fighting you, but with the angel,” she explained to the applause of the attendees.

Sheila also stated that the Lord had shown her that Ruto would win the 2022 General Election.

The Bible which had the term 2022 engraved in it on the top right of the painting symbolised his victory and subsequent swearing-in ceremony, the young painter described.

In the portrait, the DP was holding a dove which was a sign of a peaceful reign.

She also asked for a meeting with the deputy president at his official Karen residence.

Ruto arrived in Mombasa on Friday, August 28, on the invitation of Nyali MP Mohammed Ali.

He was taken on a tour of Nyali CDF offices, the community library, Kongowea Secondary Secondary and issued NHIF cards to Nyali constituents.

“We are investing in primary medical care with the appreciation of the fact this is the anchor for the attainment of the Universal Health Coverage that guarantees all Kenyans access to affordable, quality and comprehensive medical care,” he stated.

On Saturday, he held a meeting with religious leaders.

“Religious leaders must endeavour to partner and work with the government. As the interlocutors between communities and the leaders, they should offer guidance, facilitate dialogue and influence the thinking that will push for a further transformation of our country,” he posted on Facebook.

By DENIS MWANGI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

