PHOTOS: Uhuru look-alike gets A Luxurious Car from Maridady Motors

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s look-alike Micheal Njogo Gitonga is a happy man after he was gifted a high-end car by the Maridady car dealers.

But who is the anonyous benefactor?

The gift to the small bar owner came after his story hit mainstream media and social media platforms, sparking a debate as to whether he has any blood ties with the First Family.

Gitonga who hails from Nairobi’s Umoja Estate has denied the claims of more than coincidental resemblance, saying though his striking resemblance to Uhuru has earned him the Uhunye nickname, he has no ties.