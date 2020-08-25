The Mzungu Tourist Mike Oliver trending in Kenya for wrong reasons

Kenyans news-The story below coming from Kenya is very saddening if at all what this tourist said is true,it should be a wake up call for the Government to do something to protect vulnerable people in Kenya.

A Mzungu tourist identified as Mike Oliver has been trending in Kenya for all the wrong reasons.

The man who has been in Kenya for the last 30 days, on Saturday exposed a series of ladies he has allegedly taken to bed since jetting into the country.

The man shared a series of photos enjoying some moments with a number of ladies bragging about how loose Kenya ladies are.

He further went ahead to call out those asking for him to be arrested arguing that all the ladies were willing and he spent money on them.

“When a friend of mine told me that Kenyan women are loose

I didn’t believe, couldn’t believe it. Until I came to Kenya for a holiday With a mission. And yes, I swung into action immediately

Today I agree with my friend’s assertion In fact loose is understatement of what these women are. Just show them a dollar and you’ll see them shake A dollar melts them like ice in summer Perhaps my skin color to excites them.

Today I’m surprised some people want me arrested..For which crime? Spending my own money? Having good time with cheap women? Or posting photos of us?

Oh no Kenyans, It’s willing buyer, willing seller deal

I forced no one, I raped no one I just showed them a dollar. My aim of posting those few photos wasn’t to hurt anyone.I just wanted to show you how cheap your women are

Even those who call themselves “independent” women

Have you ever asked yourselves where they get their independence from?” read his post in part

IF ANY OF WHAT IS WRITTEN ABOUT THIS TOURIST IS TRUE,THEN THE MINISTRY OF TOURISM NEED TO COMMENT AND DO SOMETHING TO PREVENT SUCH PEOPLE TO COME TO OUR COUNTRY WITH BAD INTENTIONS

Source-https://www.ghettoradio.co.ke/