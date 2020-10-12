IT consulting: Majority of Africans in US struggle with low paying Jobs

Is IT consulting all about coding? Are you out there with very good education but struggling with a low-paying Job?. Are you maybe trying to figure out which career to venture into for you to get a good pay?. Probably you have thought about IT, but you have that belief that you may not be a good fit. Is that you?.. Well you are not alone!! Majority of smart Africans in the US struggle with low paying Jobs because they have limiting beliefs!

From my own experiences, when you talk about IT consulting, most people think that you have to be a good programmer to be successful. Well, that is far from the truth. I personally can’t write even one single line of code and yet I have been a very successful IT consultant.

A while back I was interviewed at a technology segment on Voice Of America, where I gave my view about IT and the opportunities that are abundant in that space. Please watch the video below.

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

