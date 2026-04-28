Equity Bank’s Global Partnerships: Fueling Economic Growth

At the recent Italy–Kenya Economic Forum in Rome, Dr. James Mwangi, Managing Director and CEO of Equity Group Holdings, reaffirmed a powerful message: Africa’s economic future will be driven not just by capital, but by purposeful global partnerships.
This vision was brought to life through a landmark collaboration with Gruppo Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, led by CEO Dario Scannapieco. The partnership introduces a €30 million financing facility under the TERRA programme, targeting transformative growth in Kenya’s key agricultural and industrial sectors.
Strategic Investment: Unlocking MSME and Agricultural Potential
The €30 million TERRA initiative is designed to empower smallholder farmers and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across high-impact value chains, including:
- Coffee production and export
- Livestock farming
- Leather processing and manufacturing
Unlike traditional funding models, this initiative goes beyond financing. It focuses on end-to-end value chain development, ensuring that producers are not only funded but also equipped to compete globally.
Key Objectives of the Partnership
- Expand production capacity for smallholder farmers
- Improve product quality to meet international standards
- Facilitate access to global markets, especially Europe
- Strengthen supply chains from farm to export
- Enhance incomes and long-term sustainability for rural communities
From Capital to Capacity: A Shift in Development Finance
This partnership reflects a growing shift in global development strategy. Rather than simply injecting capital, institutions are now prioritizing:
- Capacity building for local producers
- Technology and knowledge transfer
- Standards compliance for export markets
- Sustainable and resilient value chains
For Kenya, this evolution is critical. Sectors like coffee and leather are not just economic pillars—they are gateways to inclusive growth, job creation, and industrial transformation.
Why This Matters for the Kenyan Diaspora
For the Kenyan diaspora, particularly those in the United States, Europe, and beyond, this initiative presents significant investment and partnership opportunities:
- Diaspora investors can tap into structured agricultural value chains
- Increased exports mean stronger foreign exchange inflows
- Opportunities for diaspora-led businesses to partner with local producers
- Enhanced trust in Kenyan products meeting global standards
As diaspora remittances continue to play a major role in Kenya’s economy, structured initiatives like this provide a pathway to move from consumption-driven remittances to investment-led growth.
Boosting Trade Between Kenya and Italy
By linking Kenyan producers directly to markets in Italy, the collaboration strengthens bilateral trade while enabling:
- Export growth in premium coffee and leather goods
- Adoption of European production and quality standards
- Expansion of Kenyan brands into global markets
Italy, known for its strong manufacturing and design industries, offers a strategic gateway for Kenyan products into the broader European Union.
Empowering Farmers and Building Sustainable Livelihoods
At the heart of the TERRA programme is the smallholder farmer. The initiative is expected to:
- Increase farm productivity through better inputs and training
- Stabilize incomes through improved market access
- Reduce vulnerability to market shocks
- Create sustainable rural employment opportunities
By focusing on practical, hands-on support, the program ensures that farmers are not left behind in global trade dynamics.
Conclusion: A Blueprint for Africa’s Economic Future
The Equity–CDP partnership represents more than a financing agreement—it is a blueprint for Africa’s next phase of economic growth. By integrating financing with capacity building, market access, and global partnerships, it sets a new standard for development.
For Kenya and its diaspora, this is a moment of opportunity: a chance to connect local potential with global demand, and to transform key sectors into engines of sustainable prosperity.