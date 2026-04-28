Equity Bank’s Global Partnerships: Fueling Economic Growth

At the recent Italy–Kenya Economic Forum in Rome, Dr. James Mwangi, Managing Director and CEO of Equity Group Holdings, reaffirmed a powerful message: Africa’s economic future will be driven not just by capital, but by purposeful global partnerships.

This vision was brought to life through a landmark collaboration with Gruppo Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, led by CEO Dario Scannapieco. The partnership introduces a €30 million financing facility under the TERRA programme, targeting transformative growth in Kenya’s key agricultural and industrial sectors.

Strategic Investment: Unlocking MSME and Agricultural Potential

The €30 million TERRA initiative is designed to empower smallholder farmers and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across high-impact value chains, including:

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Coffee production and export

Livestock farming

Leather processing and manufacturing

Unlike traditional funding models, this initiative goes beyond financing. It focuses on end-to-end value chain development, ensuring that producers are not only funded but also equipped to compete globally.

Key Objectives of the Partnership

Expand production capacity for smallholder farmers

Improve product quality to meet international standards

Facilitate access to global markets, especially Europe

Strengthen supply chains from farm to export

Enhance incomes and long-term sustainability for rural communities

From Capital to Capacity: A Shift in Development Finance

This partnership reflects a growing shift in global development strategy. Rather than simply injecting capital, institutions are now prioritizing:

Capacity building for local producers

Technology and knowledge transfer

Standards compliance for export markets

Sustainable and resilient value chains

For Kenya, this evolution is critical. Sectors like coffee and leather are not just economic pillars—they are gateways to inclusive growth, job creation, and industrial transformation.

Why This Matters for the Kenyan Diaspora

For the Kenyan diaspora, particularly those in the United States, Europe, and beyond, this initiative presents significant investment and partnership opportunities:

Diaspora investors can tap into structured agricultural value chains

Increased exports mean stronger foreign exchange inflows

Opportunities for diaspora-led businesses to partner with local producers

Enhanced trust in Kenyan products meeting global standards

As diaspora remittances continue to play a major role in Kenya’s economy, structured initiatives like this provide a pathway to move from consumption-driven remittances to investment-led growth.

Boosting Trade Between Kenya and Italy

By linking Kenyan producers directly to markets in Italy, the collaboration strengthens bilateral trade while enabling:

Export growth in premium coffee and leather goods

Adoption of European production and quality standards

Expansion of Kenyan brands into global markets

Italy, known for its strong manufacturing and design industries, offers a strategic gateway for Kenyan products into the broader European Union.

Empowering Farmers and Building Sustainable Livelihoods

At the heart of the TERRA programme is the smallholder farmer. The initiative is expected to:

Increase farm productivity through better inputs and training

Stabilize incomes through improved market access

Reduce vulnerability to market shocks

Create sustainable rural employment opportunities

By focusing on practical, hands-on support, the program ensures that farmers are not left behind in global trade dynamics.

Conclusion: A Blueprint for Africa’s Economic Future

The Equity–CDP partnership represents more than a financing agreement—it is a blueprint for Africa’s next phase of economic growth. By integrating financing with capacity building, market access, and global partnerships, it sets a new standard for development.

For Kenya and its diaspora, this is a moment of opportunity: a chance to connect local potential with global demand, and to transform key sectors into engines of sustainable prosperity.

Equity Bank’s Global Partnerships: Fueling Economic Growth

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