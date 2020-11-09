Kenya: Immigration Dep’t cancels appointments of passport applications

The Immigration Department has cancelled all current appointments for submission of passport applications and biometrics enrollment.

In a statement, the Directorate said this is in line with Government directive to scale down operations in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

- Advertisement -

“We have downscaled our operations. All passport applicants are required to book new dates for submission. This is effective Monday, November 9, 2020,” the statement reads.

Those with emergency travel needs such as medical emergency, scholarships, employment abroad, or government assignments are required to contact the Directorate through our Hotline 0110 922065 during official working hours.

Applicants with urgent need to travel will also be required to provide documentary evidence.

On Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced a raft of new measures aimed at combating what has been touted as the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

“And to enhance civic responsibility, national and county governments have resolved that going forward services will not be rendered to anyone who does not abide by Ministry of Health protocols. I call on the private sector to join government in the public campaign dubbed ‘No Mask, No Service’/ ‘Bila Barakoa, Hakuna Huduma,” he said.

He was addressing the nation after chairing the sixth extraordinary session of the National and County Governments Co-ordinating Summit at State House, Nairobi.

Kenya’s coronavirus caseload stood at 60,704 as at Friday, November 7, 2020.

So far, 1,300 patients are currently admitted to various hospitals countrywide while 5,439 are receiving care at home.

60 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with 27 on ventilatory support while 27 others on supplementary oxygen.

The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 1,093 after 21 people succumbed to the virus between Thursday and Friday.

Source-https://citizentv.co.ke/

Kenya: Immigration Dep’t cancels appointments of passport applications