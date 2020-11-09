Death Announcement: Stephen Muriithi was tragically shot in Wichita KS

NEWSOBITUARIES
By Diaspora Messenger
0

Death Announcement: Stephen Muriithi was tragically shot in Wichita KS

Death Announcement: Stephen Muriithi was tragically shot in Wichita KSIt is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Stephen Muriithi (Stevo) of Wichita, Kansas. Stevo died on October 30, 2020, after being tragically shot, while celebrating his birthday.

Stevo is survived by his loving wife Sarah Chomba and his son James (Jimmy) Mwaniki. He is son to James Muriithi and Mary Muriithi. He is brother to Patrick Muriithi.

- Advertisement -

There will be two memorial services held to celebrate his life. Both Services will be held at Holy Savior Catholic Church, 3000 E 13th St. N, Wichita, Ks 67214
Holy Rosary and Memorial Service: Friday, November 13, 2020 at 7pm.

Viewing: Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 12pm to 1pm
Funeral Service: Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1pm

Funeral will be held at Ascension Cemetery, 7200 E 45th St. N, Bel Aire, Ks 67226
2 Timothy 4:7

More Related Stories
NEWS

Death Announcement For Rose Kimani Of Austell, GA

NEWS

Kenyan man Stephen Muriithi shot dead in Wichita Kansas

OBITUARIES

Sudden death of Mary Stella Ngonyo of Lowell Massachusetts

NEWS

Gone too Soon: The passing away of Annah Maitho of Atlanta,…

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith

For Financial Support:
GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/stephen-muriithi-stevo-funeral-expenses-fund
CashApp: $WilsonMuriuki

Kenyan man Stephen Muriithi shot dead in Wichita Kansas

Kenyan woman Catherine Gittao dies at her place of work in Worcester MA

Death Announcement: Stephen Muriithi was tragically shot in Wichita KS

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: