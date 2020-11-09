Death Announcement: Stephen Muriithi was tragically shot in Wichita KS

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Stephen Muriithi (Stevo) of Wichita, Kansas. Stevo died on October 30, 2020, after being tragically shot, while celebrating his birthday.

Stevo is survived by his loving wife Sarah Chomba and his son James (Jimmy) Mwaniki. He is son to James Muriithi and Mary Muriithi. He is brother to Patrick Muriithi.

There will be two memorial services held to celebrate his life. Both Services will be held at Holy Savior Catholic Church, 3000 E 13th St. N, Wichita, Ks 67214

Holy Rosary and Memorial Service: Friday, November 13, 2020 at 7pm.

Viewing: Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 12pm to 1pm

Funeral Service: Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1pm

Funeral will be held at Ascension Cemetery, 7200 E 45th St. N, Bel Aire, Ks 67226

2 Timothy 4:7

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith

For Financial Support:

GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/stephen-muriithi-stevo-funeral-expenses-fund

CashApp: $WilsonMuriuki

