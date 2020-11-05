Miguna Miguna offers to swear in Trump as ‘People’s President’

Embattled lawyer Miguna Miguna has offered to swear in US President Donald Trump as the ‘People’s President’.

Miguna went on to tag Trump on his tweet and offered him his pro bono services.

According to the controversial Kenyan lawyer, his move followed requests by millions of Kenyans who wanted Trump to be sworn as the ‘People’s President.’

“@realDonaldTrump: I am an experienced Barrister & Solicitor in Ontario, Canada. I have received instructions from millions of Kenyans asking me to swear you in as “The People’s President.” Please get in touch so that we can discuss my fees and other incidentals,” Miguna’s tweet read.

On Wednesday morning, Trump accused Democratic candidate Joe Biden of election fraud, and threstened to move to the Supreme Court to stop the counting of votes.

“This is a fraud, an embarrassment to our country, frankly, we did win this election. For the good of this nation, we want the law to be used properly. We shall go to the Supreme Court and all voting shall stop,” Trump said.

His statement caught the attention of Kenyans on Twitter who advised him to look for Miguna who in 2018 swore in ODM leader Raila Odinga as the “People’s President” in a mock swearing in at Uhuru Park.

The swearing in came three months after President Uhuru Kenyatta won a further five-year term in a controversial election rerun.

The opposition boycotted the poll, saying it was not free or fair.

By Keshi Ndirangu

