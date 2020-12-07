Kenyan Youth Invent Mind Reading Technology for persons with disability

Two gifted youth from Kikuyu, Kiambu County, have developed a state-of-the-art robotics for persons living with disability.

The invention, which incorporates Artificial Intelligence (AI), uses mind-reading technology. To operate the machine, a patient will strap on the robotics and put on a brain-computer interface (BCI). The device allows for direct communication between the brain and the machine.

The technology hence allows a user to operate a prosthetic arm that receives commands from the brain.

“It acts according to the way you think. If you think to lift your arm or wave, the technology will do so according to your desire,” the innovator spoke to K24.

The inventors noted that the machine can aid individuals with no arms to operate a vehicle.

“By just thinking of an action, a user can operate a vehicle, switch on and off the lights as well as operate a computer,” they said.

The innovators noted that the possibilities of the technology are endless.

However, they cited lack of quality materials as a major challenge, and had resorted to using scrap metals to build the robotics.

“We source for various materials from electronic dealers and various dumpsites in villages and towns,” they stated.

The innovators called upon the government and international bodies to assist in the technology for it to be produced in a mass capacity.

Over the recent past, youths have invented unique innovations in a bid to assist the lives of people. Recently, a middle aged man invented an electric wheel chair in order to help the disabled persons.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

