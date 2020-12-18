Optiven Limited partners with BAHLITA in Real Estate Empowerment Deal



15/12/2020 | Nairobi

“We are glad that our discussions over the years have come to fruition as we join the Optiven Vision to socially and economically empower and transform our members. Boniface Gachoka, Secretary General – BAHLITA”

Leading Real Estate Company Optiven, has today got into a partnership deal with the Bar, Hotels and Liquor Traders Association of Kenya (BAHLITA). At a signing ceremony held at the Optiven Head Quarters, the partnership will involve empowerment of all members of BAHLITA in terms of providing them with opportunities to be property owners. This will further provide the members of the association with an opportunity to take the pick from the nationwide portfolio of properties under the Optiven real estate arm.

Speaking at the event, BAHLITA Secretary General, Boniface Gachoka noted that the development would be a great step towards empowering its members. According to Gachoka, the association with over 54,000 members countrywide will have access to the increasing portfolio under the different projects sold by Optiven Real Estate.

“We are glad that our discussions over the years have come to fruition as we join the Optiven Vision to socially and economically empower and transform our members”. He noted that the choice for Optiven is advised by the company’s track record for the last 20 years during which it has continued to grow in terms of operations, human resource and credibility.

Gachoka decried the troubles befalling the real estate sector adding that there is need for investors to do background checks on the companies before investing to avoid putting their members at risk of loss. “The credibility of the real estate company is what should advise any association on the engagement that could affect its members. Our members at BAHLITA are the reason why we exist and their needs are the reason why we look for strategic partnerships that will guide the future in terms of investments”.

The association is home to over 50,000 members serving in different counties with the head office located in Nairobi. The partnership which will run for a one year period will cover the provision of investment in any of the projects managed by Optiven as well as granted benefits under a special memorandum of understanding between the two companies.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Optiven Chief Executive George Wachiuri welcomed the move noting that the future of the corporate sector lies in partnerships. Welcoming the partnership, Wachiuri said, “we are humbled to be partnering with BAHLITA as they seek to empower their over 50,000 members with the opportunity to be property owners across the country.

This for us as Optiven becomes a game changer as we understand that the future belongs to corporates that come together. Over the last 20 years of our operation, we have been in partnerships with companies under special Memorandums of Understanding and continue to do so as we socially and economically empower and transform the society.”

Optiven, has in the last 20 years partnered with companies across the spectrum to provide authentic and transformed plots in Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos, Nyeri, Rift Valley and Thika among others.

