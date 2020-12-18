US-based Kenyan artist Msanii Foreman launches a Swahili Radio Station

For a performing artist aiming to make a mark in the diaspora, its candid to admit that the United States is a hard, unkind place to be.

All the celebrity pomp and glitz that fans adore and follow religiously is a culmination of sleepless nights, blood, sweat and tears. It never comes easy, even the industry basics like networking through collaborations or mentorship take a while to hold ground.

US-based Kenyan artist, Msanii Foreman is setting new trends and standards – slaying industry hiccups in effortless style and setting stereotypes aside.

Msanii Foreman is a tireless go-getter – a performing artist – with a sound foundation charitable causes. Before making the move to settle in the US, Msanii Foreman had made his name as a seasoned anti-FGM activist and Gender-based Violence crusader in Kenya.

Well, besides making inroads in music, the artist has another story that’s set to inspire someone trying to make steps in the industry, especially in a foreign land.

Msanii Foreman has established a Swahili-speaking radio station in Arizona – Yes, Arizona Swahili Radio uses Swahili as the primary broadcasting language!

To cap it all, the artist has followed that up with a regional Annual Awards event – called BY2C Awards – for start-up artists in Arizona, US. How awesome is that?

The gospel event tagged BY2C (Bring Youths to Christ) went down earlier in December, and is meant to inspire youth through music, to attend church and pursue their dreams. It’s planned to run annually.

The next planned event will run in June, on an annual basis, and shall be called ‘Sauti Ya Mtoto’.

The ‘Sauti ya Mtoto’ June event is tagged to join the crusade against gender-based violence against women and children.

The ideal, all-round celebrity will create a brand with unique initiatives that will positively make an impact in the lives and the future of his fans. This is a perfect citation.

As an artist, Msanii Foreman has an array of popular hits under his belt commanding impressive airplay in Kenya and in the US. These includes epic releases in collaboration with artistic stars like Faith Stan.

Currently, Msanii Foreman is riding high with his latest video release doing very well on the charts. The sensational video to the release: Africa, featuring Faith Stan, Flex Muziki and G Bana, is here:

Source-http://www.ghafla.com/

