VIDEO: Ugly Scene At JKIA As Couple Are Reunited After 6 Long Years

Kenyans In Diaspora: A Kenyan woman arriving from Diaspora and a husband who was left behind and has been longing for the wife for 6 long years created a scene at the airport after a heated argument due to mistrust.

This incident at the JKIA was captured by the Kumekucha blog and the truth is that married Kenyans separated by their ambition and determination for a better tomorrow usually go through a lot. And most of their pressing challenges are never discussed.

- Advertisement -

Video by Kumekucha Chris