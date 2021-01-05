Kenyan Students Gets A New Year’s Treat In America

Last Friday on New year, a group of students that was recently airlifted to USA on an incredible airlift program run by Florida based Appstec America, spent the better part of the day bonding together with their mentor Bob Mwiti.

Through a video shared by Bob on his Facebook hurdle, the students were seen having a good time together doing a barbeque commonly known in Kenya as nyama choma.

Here is a video that was shared

The program has is an initiative of Bob Mwiti where he brings brilliant Kenyans who are interested in studying IT related master’s program. He sources for student’s funding in terms of graduate assistantship awards and unsecured international student loans as well as offering them IT job skills training as they pursue their master’s.

Bob who was recently recognized Kenyan parents in USA as among the top 17 Kenyans who made a big difference in 2020 is the founder and managing director of Appstec America.

