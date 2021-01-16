VIDEO: Betty Bayo Speaks To Dennis Mutara After His Viral Video

VIDEO: Betty Bayo Speaks To Dennis Mutara After His Viral Video

Dennis Mutara is a well known and celebrated gospel music minister in Kenya with huge popularity in the Central region. Of late, there has been a trending interview on YouTube that was conducted by Jeremy Damaris of the Kikuyu Diaspora Media revealing the state of Dennis Mutara which was not appealing. Sorry above video is in vernacular language.

The interview left many netizens in tears with many wondering why his fellow gospel music ministers never came through for one of their own. Betty Bayo was not happy with the interview that she claimed was set to tarnish the name of gospel music ministers.

In a recent social media post, Betty Bayo has posted a video of a conversation she had with Dennis Mutara after the viral video. She kicked off by stating that she called Mutara to hear his side of the story and with his permission, she got to share the details of the conversation which is already available on her YouTube channel.

Dennis Mutara disclosed to Betty Bayo that the viral interview was not conducted recently as he is well and sober. Dennis Mutara has also requested Jeremy Damaris to pull down the viral video coz it was not recorded recently.

WE NEED TO RESCUE DENNIS MUTARA BEFORE THINGS GET WORSE #THETRUTH

 

