Appeal To Help Take Samson Wanyoike Karanja Back To Kenya

Appeal To Help Take Samson Wanyoike Karanja Back To KenyaThe Kenyan community in Grand Rapids, Michigan is appealing for funds to help take the body of Samson Wanyoike Karanja back to Kenya. In a GoFundme account, Maureen Mwaura and Amanda Peters are organizing the fundraiser on behalf of Amanda Peters.

Samson Wanyoike Karanja is described as a man with a heart bigger than the world. He was kind, caring, intentional, loving and very forgiving.

Sam was a son, brother, husband, father & friend and his untimely demise leaves a hole in the hearts of many. He was a resident of Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA.

His wish and that of his family is to have him rested back home in Kenya next to his late father. This comes at an enormous cost and we humbly appeal for your help in meeting the repatriation costs.

Contributions can also be channeled to:

*Paybill number: 891300*

*Account number: 45206*

For donations from abroad, please use the link below to vist the M-Changa page. M-Changa is compatible with both Visa and Paypal.
Details of memorial and funeral service to be communicated once finalised.

“Whoever brings blessing will be enriched, and one who waters himself will be watered.” Proverbs 11:25

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-take-samson-wanyoike-back-to-kenya

Your prayers and support are highly appreciated.

The Karanja Family.

