Kenyan comedienne Mammito named among 20 most influential women

Top comedienne Mammito has been featured and named among the most influential women by Women Kenya Network. The lass, who has been entertaining fans through funny videos, posted on her socials that she was elated to learn about the news.

In an emotional message posted on her socials, Mammito thanked her fans for their endless support and encouraged everyone out there who feels that their efforts have gone unrecognized. She urged them to be patient and that they should keep doing their best.

“Who would have thought? I mean, I truly do strive to put in the work but you are the reason I’m here today. Thank you for your unending support. Those (laughing) emojis on my comment section everyday keep me going! And to see that I am on the list with such powerful women, I am earnestly grateful for this recognition. This goes out to any woman who feels her efforts go unrecognized, be patient and keep doing your best. One day you shall tell your story to the world.

And to @WomanKenya I am truly honoured. Thank you for this motivation!” read her post.

“Asanteni. Nyote. I shall address the nation soon. Let me prepare my speech. Woman Kenya Netwok honoured”, read a post by Caroline Mutoko who is also featured.

Other notable faces featured include Terryanne Chebet, Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi, Akothee and Janet Mbugua among others.

By Peris Wambugu

Source-https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/

