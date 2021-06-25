Dallas DA reverses plans to Seek Death Penalty for Kenyan serial killer Billy Chemirmir

Report by CBS 11 News reveal that Dallas County District Attorney’s Office has reversed plans seeking the death penalty for Kenyan born Billy Chemirmir. Billy is accused of being one of the worst serial killers in Texas history. He has been indicted for 18 murders in Dallas and surrounding cities.

On Thursday, June 24, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot confirmed his office will seek a life sentence instead of the death penalty.

Chemirmir is accused of preying on the most vulnerable victims he could find. Elderly women and one man ranging in age from 75 to 94 years old living alone in homes or in senior centers.

They were all suffocated and robbed of valuables until Billy Chemirmir was arrested in 2018.

Most of the deaths were believed to natural causes until authorities used technology to place Chemirmir at the scene of them.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot filed paperwork in 2019 with the intention of seeking the death penalty. But that changed after Creuzot had a recent meeting with the families of victims.

