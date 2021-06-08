Seeking Treatment Abroad: Over 10,000 Kenyans travel Abroad each year.

“Such costs make treatment abroad extremely expensive and many patients, unable to meet these expenses, end up detained in foreign hospitals for unpaid medical bills. This only adds to the suffering of families already strained by medical bills and anxiety over the health of their members,” he adds.

He says after treatment a patient needs to plan for any necessary aftercare upon returning home.

“One must talk to their doctor to plan for medication and other post-operative needs that may arise from treatment. It would be quite difficult for a practitioner abroad to physically follow up on a patient who sought treatment from them,” This will again cost money,” he says.

For these reasons, in 2017 the council developed rules for referral of patients abroad.

Under the rules, a medical or dental practitioner may refer a patient for treatment abroad where there is evidence of inadequate expertise or medical facilities to handle the condition locally. It can also be done when referral is the most cost-effective option for the patient; and when the patient opts to pay for medical intervention abroad.

The rules determine the procedure for referrals and eliminate sporadic or unwarranted referrals that fleece Kenyans. This means that Kenyans who want to seek treatment abroad must inform the Health ministry and the council.

“This is important because it will help reduce unnecessary referrals when the services can be received in the country at a lower cost. In the unfortunate event a patient loses their life while receiving treatment abroad, the Kenyan Embassy at the country where one is seeking treatment is in the know of such an eventuality, making it easier to help in the transfer of a body,” he says.

In 2019, more than 400 patients were cleared by the ministry and the council to travel abroad for treatment. The numbers recorded in 2020 are slightly lower due to the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The few patients who seek clearance from the council are those who need the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to help with their medical bills abroad.

Hundreds of other people, especially those with private insurance, go directly without the council’s authorisation.

According to the data from the council, the most common referrals are those seeking oncology, heart disease and organ transplants services.

Only two public hospitals — Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret have comprehensive cancer treatment facilities in the country. But the long wait, expensive cancer treatment and late diagnosis make it impossible for people to get treatment on time.

Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi is the only private hospital in East Africa with a comprehensive cancer centre though many cannot afford it.

Cancer patients all over the country flood the facilities to get affordable radiotherapy and chemotherapy sessions. But they can sometimes wait almost a year for an appointment due to a backlog.

Reduce cost

A survey in three cancer centres in Nairobi including Kenyatta, Nairobi Hospital and Aga Khan revealed deep financial strain for households with patients suffering from cancer.

It costs between Sh172,000 and Sh759,000 to treat cervical cancer without surgery in Kenya and Sh672,000 to Sh1.3 million if one undergoes an operation, according to researchers affiliated to the National Cancer Control Programme and the National Cancer Institute, Kenya.

However, all hope is not lost. With the establishment of East Africa’s first ever public comprehensive cancer diagnostics and treatment centre at the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital, to be launched next month, cancer diagnosis and treatment will be faster and cheaper.

The referral facility has spent Sh8 billion to build and equip a state-of-the-art cancer centre with a 650-bed capacity.

The Integrated Molecular Imaging Centre will majorly focus on offering comprehensive early diagnosis, treatment and management of cancer while making the treatment more accessible for patients and lower the cost of PET scans by half.

Currently, it costs roughly Sh75,000 for a PET scan in the private sector. Lack of PET scan machine used to detect cancer and the stage of the disease is one of the reasons patient travel abroad. The facility can scan 60 cancer patients per day.

Since the launch of the hospital in October 2019, over 5,000 cancer out-patients and 1,000 in-patients have been attended to in the facility. More have booked.

Already, the centre has installed a 256-Slice CT scanner and 3T MRI. The hospital’s main goal is to provide survivorship and fill the gaps in the region in terms of screening, diagnosis and treatment.

The 256-slice CT scanner can give cardiologists a picture of the human heart and is now being used to diagnose heart disease. The 3T MRI has a stronger magnet and makes better images of organs and soft tissue than other types of MRI do.

“The centre will also address the gap of lack of efficient cancer screening and diagnosis in the East African region,” says Dr Sarah Osiemwo, the head of radiology department at the hospital.

Through the American Conglomerate, General Electric Healthcare, the centre has since brought molecular imaging equipment including a positron emission tomography-computed tomography (PET-CT) scanner.

A PET-CT scanner is an imaging tool that combines two scanning techniques, allowing doctors to see any changes in the activity of cells and where they are taking place.

The machine gives an accurate indication of the progress of the disease in its earliest stages. It will also scan and detect the location and extent of cancer that has recurred after initial treatment and spread.

As well as attracting patients from outside the country, the hospital has also built a ‘hostel’ where patients will live as they undergo treatment at the hospital.

Jason’s parents are only hoping that with the establishment of the facility, the treatment they need will reach them in time.

The centre will house the cyclotron machine whose key function is to produce radio isotopes (consumables) that are used to prepare dosage that is injected into the patient for early diagnosis of cancer through the PET-CT machine.

Proper diagnosis

A cyclotron is a type of compact particle accelerator that produces radioactive isotopes that can be used for imaging.