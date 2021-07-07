How to be Outstanding: Be Extraordinary In What You Do

How to be Outstanding: Be Extraordinary In What You Do



The year is fast spent and more and more a great time to look back at how far we have come, or how far we have gone. We look at opportunities for being outstanding in our approach even as we move into the next half of 2021. Moving forward is not automatic as it requires us to be ready because if we are not, we will loose out.

Readiness calls for being mentally ready, manage your feelings, ask for help and be active. You must also boost your energy by reducing stress, increase your bodily activity through exercise, dance and walks. Having positive thoughts is also important towards being outstanding. In addition to all these, keep your focus on.

It is Warren Buffet who said, “6 years of focus and hard work can put you 5 years ahead.” To do this, walk the talk by doing what you say in order to achieve the result you prefer.

How To Improve In What You Do

To be extraordinary in what you do, the following can be helpful

Attitude – Improve Your attitude to make it positive. Purpose to be happy with the small things or even to volunteer in order to be happy. It is Sundar Pichai who said that, “A person who is happy is not because everything is right in his life, he is happy because his attitude towards everything in his life is right”.

Performance – Performance is not about being better but it is all about being different. The difference is what will attract people to you and enable you to be a good performer.

Milestones – Set clear goals and take note of your milestones. It is however necessary for you to appreciate and be aware of your limitations.

Objectives – Set objectives that can be met and overally those that are SMART. A SMART goal is used to help guide goal setting. SMART is an acronym that stands for Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic, and Timely.

Bold – Be willing to move out of your comfort zone. Take a step in order to get a better outcome

Agility – This is the ability to move quickly and easily. By so moving it is necessary for you to also think and understand quickly.

Innovate – Have an idea! Couple the idea with an unrelenting drive to break the status quo. Develop a new path where few have dared to go. Do not confuse being innovative with being creative. According to Theodore Levitt “Creativity is thinking up new things. Innovation is doing new things.”

Where to start and to be outstanding

Relook at your goals – To do this it is recommended that you rewrite and reevaluate your goals. Tony Robbins says, “Setting goals is the first step in turning the invisible into the visible.”

Relook at your targets, responsibilities and roles – You must endeavor to catch up and recover. Winston Churchill says, “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”

Building Your Anticipation

In the coming half year that is remaining, build your anticipation. There are a number of ways to do this:-

Abundance – Relook at what you are best at and do it more

Good Tidings – Anticipation attracts your expectations

Success – Push beyond your limits, create unique ideas and be persistent.

How to Keep Hope Alive

Prayer – This is a great power and it does change things. It is through prayer that people also change

Give – This is philanthropic as it unlocks your potential

Encourage – Be a source of encouragement with others.

Mentor – Be a mentor to give back to others

Innovate – Give it a priority to innovate because it does distinguish between a leader and a follower.

