Mombasa Doctor Performs Surgery While Carrying Baby On Her Back

Dr Swabra Swaleh Briek a renowned gynaecologist wowed the world when a viral photo of her in the operating room attending to a pregnant woman while having her son on her back.

This was because the nanny had left and she had no other support system.

“ Government hospitals as we know, have skeleton staff during the weekends. My son was crying, do I leave him down as I do the surgery?” stated Dr Briek.

The incident occurred at Kalou District Hospital, Nyandarua County when she was called upon to attend to an emergency. A woman experiencing labour pains urgently needed cesarian delivery.

“In my head that time, I had a woman who was in front of me dying, and had I not gone into surgery with my son on the back, we probably would have lost her,” Dr Briek narrated.

She acknowledged that her son slept throughout the procedure and the surgery was successful.

Recalling the events, Dr Briek revealed that she shares the photo with her son who is now 6 years old as she tells him about that historic day.

The gynaecologist is currently based at Premier hospital, Mombasa and she maintained that maternal care is subject-based. For example, she admits that she is a product of teenage pregnancy.

With this understanding, Dr Briek noted that there are unique risks with each pregnancy, ranging from one`s age, pre-existing medical conditions and so on.

She highlighted that the biggest cause of maternal mortality used to be bleeding after delivery but now things have changed and hypertension is the biggest cause.

