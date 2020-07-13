Raila Odinga quietly returns to Kenya after surgery in Dubai

ODM leader Raila Odinga has finally returned to Kenya after a successful surgery in Dubai.

The former prime minister returned on Sunday night. He arrived aboard the Constellation Aviation Airline Airbus A318-112(CJ) Elite A6.

The private jet touched down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport around 10pm after leaving Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai at 5.13pm.

On Thursday, Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed travelled to Dubai to visit Raila after a three-week stay in the United Arab Emirates.

“Delighted to see my party leader Baba Raila Odinga looking fit and in high spirits after undergoing the surgical procedure in Dubai last week. We in Mombasa and the country at large continue to pray for his speedy recovery and a safe return home,” Joho tweeted.

ODM leader Raila Odinga had given an update on his health on July 1 after undergoing a minor back surgery in Dubai.

“I’m feeling great and let me thank everyone who sent me messages of goodwill. Asante, Asate, Asante sana,” the former opposition leader tweeted on Wednesday.

Moreover, Raila’s daughter Winnie Odinga also shared the progress of her father’s health on social media through a video.

In the video, Raila is seen standing upright. He assured Kenyans he was in good health and had fully recovered. He thanked supporters for their encouraging messages because they played a big part in his quick recovery from the surgery.

“I feel strong and rejuvenated. It feels great to be out of the hospital, breathing the fresh air. I want to thank all my friends, supporters and youths who have sent me so many messages of goodwill. It has just been amazing and it makes you recover so fast. That’s why I’m up and about right now,” the politician said.

By Monrose Murugi