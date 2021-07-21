- Advertisement -

By Diaspora Messenger
Photo of Jalang’o, Kamene Goro and Joe Muchiri sets social media ablaze Comedian Jalang’o set social media ablaze on Tuesday after sharing a photo featuring him, his Kiss 100 show co-host Kamene Goro and Joe Muchiri on Instagram.

Accompanied by an interesting caption, Jalang’o seemed to hint that Kamene and Joe Muchiri were in a romantic relationship adding spice to rumours that have been spreading on social media about them.

“What a day! Met my brother inlaw! Love you guys!! Wishing you guys the best in life! Love doesn’t come easy!!” Jalang’o captioned the image sparking an instant reaction from Kenyans on Instagram.

Even comedian Jasper Murume was amazed as other Kenyans on Instagram wishing the two well. Social media users wished the ‘couple’ well.

Others wondered whether the relationship between Jalang’o and Kamene extended beyond the studio.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

