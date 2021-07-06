VIDEO: Nick Ndeda & Girlfriend Muthoni Announce Breakup after 7 Years

Interesting breakup: Former Kiss 100 presenter Nick Ndeda and his girlfriend Muthoni Gitau have announced their breakup after seven years of dating.

In a post on his Instagram page, Ndeda said that they had mutually arrived at the decision to part ways as love birds.

He went on to say that the decision will not affect some aspects of their public lives.

“This is to let you know that Muthoni and I have decided to separate. This mutual decision we made however personal, does affect some certain aspects of our public lives hence why we made this video talking about why, what now and what next. Link is in my bio,” Ndeda said.

The What’s Good Africa host added that when they started dating they had shared goals and as time passed they developed differences on how they were pursuing the goals.

Ms Muthoni in a video explained that they have reached a point where they are both doing life differently.

“We have gotten to a point where we are just doing life slightly differently than when the channel began…The basis of this video is that we are going our separate ways,” she said.

She noted that the directions they are moving towards are not going for the same goals they had, and it’s only fair that they explore their new journeys and see where it will lead.

“because of that we’ve decided, especially for me it’s important we go figure out what that is and that’s why we are going separate ways,” said Muthoni.

One final thing on this matter, I did not get a vasectomy for her. I did that for me because I also do not want kids. Any other questions, not up for debate or discussion. — Nick Ndeda (@NickNdeda) July 6, 2021

