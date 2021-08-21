Alfred Mutua’s Advice to Young Lovers after Separation with Wife Lillian

Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua has nuggets of wisdom for young lovers’ a few days after he announced separation with his wife Lillian Nganga.

Speaking in an interview on Friday, the Governor said that he has seen young people break up and become enemies which should not be the case.

Mutua said lovers should treat one another kindly and move on with life after their time together comes to an end.

He went on to say that once people have fallen in love, even after parting ways, the love never goes away.

“I see young people wanakosana wanatukanana na kupigana, if you have been in love with somebody that love never goes away. Everybody should treat the other kindly and move on with life. Maisha iko hivo,” he said.

Mutua noted that despite the separation with his wife, he still believes in love and youths should also not give up on love.

He added that everyone should have a good relationship with each person that comes into their lives.

“I’m a believer in love and I believe that you need to never give up on love, regards of what… and always celebrate the people coming to your life. Always have a relationship with everybody who is coming into your life that is amicable, a relationship of friendliness,” the Governor said.

Machakos First Lady Lillian Nganga on Sunday, August 15 2021 announced separation from Mutua.

Through her Instagram page, Nganga noted that she decided to end her long-term relationship with Governor two months ago.

“The only constant in life is change and we must be present and aware to appreciate and embrace it. Winds of change blew my way and two months ago, I decided to end the long term relationship with Dr Alfred Mutua. We had a good run and I am forever grateful to God he brought us together. We remain friends,” part of her statement read.

Reacting to the announcement, Governor Mutua confirmed that they had agreed to separate and end their relationship but will remain a close advisor.

“There is a song by Roger Whittaker that has the line: “the first time we said hello, we started to say goodbye. Lillian and I have been a blessing to each other. Two months ago, we decided to slowly disengage. We are in amicable terms and remain very close as friends. We will continue to talk, meet and share ideas constantly. Lillian has been an excellent First Lady and even though she will do some projects under the Lillian Nganga foundation, we have agreed she can continue with her county projects,” said Mutua.

