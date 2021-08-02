DP William Ruto Blocked From Flying to Uganda

Deputy President William Ruto was on Monday, August 2, reportedly blocked from leaving the country and flying to Uganda via the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Local media quoted the DP’s spokesperson, David Mugonyi, indicating that Ruto was stopped by the security team at JKIA and asked for clearance from Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

His entourage -which included Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro was, however, cleared to board the commercial flight to Entebbe International Airport.

Digital Strategist Denis Itumbi, an associate of the DP, told Kenyans.co.ke that the requirement was suspect as the Deputy President had never been required to seek clearance since taking office in 2013.

Itumbi further indicated that the trip was private and had nothing to do with his official duties.

Senior civil servants are legally bound to seek travel clearance when leaving the country – although it is not clear whether the DP is subject to the requirement.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

