Certified Homes Ltd: Sukari Heights Construction Update

Certified Homes Ltd is a real estate developer as well as a land selling company specialising in affordable houses and prime land. Our flagship project is Sukari Heights.

Having done with the Screeding, Columns bases steel fixing, Columns steel fixing, Formwork to bases, columns setup; Next step is concrete casting for the foundation bases and Ground Floor Holding Columns.

Thereafter we commence on retaining wall.

Malindi Value Added investment plots with ready planted pineapples, plot size 50 by 100 kes 150k

Oasis Gardens Rumuruti Plots size 50 by 100 kes 100k

Favourite Gardens Nanyuki Plots size 50 by 100 kes 180k

Sukari Heights Apartments 1,2 and 3 br plus SQ Starting from kes 2.95m

Call/ WhatsApp +254720460413/ 0711 128 128

