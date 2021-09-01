Full List Of Number Of Security Officers Guarding Kenya VIPs

After the deconstruction of deputy president William Ruto’s political career and putting to broad daylight the number of security officers deployed to the second in command,a full list of the number of security officers guarding our politicians have since gone viral in various social media platforms.

According to the list which has been made available for the public,it suggests that the baringo County senator Gideon Moi is being guarded with more security officers than the deputy president.

The president Uhuru Kenyatta is at the top with a total of 2687 security officers while is followed by the baringo County senator Gideon Moi with a total of 387 security officers.

The deputy president William Ruto comes third in the list with the 257 security officers mentioned today by the interior cabinet secretary Fred Matiangi while opposition leader and former prime minister Raila Odinga is guarded by 64 officers.

Other VIPs being guarded by officers are speaker of the national assembly Justin Muturi with 11 officers,speaker of the Senate with 8,chief justice Martha Koome has 9 security officers,retired president Mwai Kinaki has 48 while Uhuru’s mother mama Ngina Kenyatta has 71 security officers.

The properties of the late president Daniel Arap Moi are being guarded by 84 security officers, Uhuru’s daughter Ngina Kenyatta is at 13 officers,while his son Jomo Kenyatta has 16 security officers

Muhoho Kenyatta son to president Uhuru Kenyatta 30 security officers, Uhuru’s brother 88 security officers while his sister Kristina Pratt 26 security Officers.

The list continues with Mrs Nyokabi Muthama with 16 security and the interior CS Fred Matiangi with 59 officers. Treasury minister Ukur Yattani has 28 security officers, Defense CS Monica Juma has 22 security Officers, Rachelle Omamo has 22 officers,wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has 33 security officers and lastly the ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi with 34 security officers.

Kenyans have a right to know the status of each and everything in the country.

Source-https://ke.opera.news/

