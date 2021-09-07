VIDEO: Christina Shusho stuns Kenyans after releasing a Kikuyu song

Celebrated Tanzanian Gospel Singer Christina Shusho has stunned Kenyans after releasing a Kikuyu song ‘Tuine Ruimbo’. Indeed Music knows no boundaries and this statement was well put into action by the Gospel songstress Christina Shusho.

In collaboration with Sammy Irungu, the two dropped the video of their recent project titled ‘Tuine Ruimbo.’

Although not her maiden tongue, Shusho changes tongues effectively and flawlessly as she delivers her verse in meticulous fluent Kikuyu. Confessing that it wasn’t easy, Christina had this to say, “Ndugu zangu Wakenya, Jirani zetu, ilikuwa ni furaha kubwa na heshima kushikriki kwenye wimbo huu. Ilikuwa ni kazi ngumu sana kuimba kwa Kikuyu lakini Team zote mbili zilifanya jitihada kuhakikisha zoezi limefanikiwa,” she said.

Known for her edifying gospel songs, among them Thamani ya Wokovu, Napenda and Nipe Macho, among many others, this was a change of scene, and it goes to show how versatile she can be. Kenyans could not hold themselves as they heaped praises on the singer.

Instagram user, maggy_kui1, commented saying, “The song is just perfect hongera madam shusho yani u mean ata kikuyu you can speak.I can’t get enough of the new song of the week.”

Her sentiments were echoed by Gitau Godfrey who said, “@christinashusho uko sure wewe sio Christina Shir? from M?rang’a, Central Kenya? Your Kikuyu is so on point, even the accent. Great song! @sammyirungu_official kazi safi sana.”

Another user, mrphatmusiq, commented, “Lol I don’t think I can sing Kikuyu that much well and am Kenyan…great work.”

