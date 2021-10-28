Hans Riemer is a progressive At-large Member of the Montgomery County Council who is running for

Montgomery County Executive. Growing up in Oakland, California, Hans learned the power of

progressive social change to create opportunity and build more just communities and has

dedicated his career to that cause since.

Hans is an organizer at heart. He first worked with Rock the Vote to register nearly a million

young voters during the 2004 election, and then went on to join the Obama campaign in 2007 as

the National Youth Director, aiding the campaign to what became known as the “Year of the

Youth Vote” by Times Magazine. He ran for the Montgomery County Council and was elected

in 2010, beating three incumbents in the At-large field.

On the Council, he has stayed true to his values and his belief that we can have growth, a clean

environment, sustainable energy, and livable communities. In this way, Hans works to take the

best of progressive thinking from the 20th century and reimagine it for the 21st century with its

demand for equity, opportunity and solutions that work for and advance all. His belief that

communities must have job growth to succeed has guided his embrace of private sector

innovation and his unwavering leadership for housing policies to support a growing, diverse

workforce.

Hans and his wife, Angela, have two children who attend public school in Montgomery

County, where Hans works every day to promote progressive policies such as

sustainable energy and livable communities for all.

Hans Riemer: Candidate for County Executive in Montgomery County MD