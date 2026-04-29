Kenyan Diaspora Mourns Josephat Waweru After Tragic Accident

Kenyan Diaspora Josephat Waweru Karicho (Wawa) Dies After Tragic Accident

The Kenyan diaspora community in the United States is in mourning following the sudden and tragic death of Josephat Waweru Karicho, fondly known as Wawa, who passed away on the morning of April 28, 2026, after a devastating accident.

His untimely death has sent shockwaves across the Kenyan community in Georgia and beyond, as friends, relatives, and well-wishers come together to support the grieving family during this difficult time.

A Life Remembered

Josephat Waweru Karicho was the beloved son of Margaret Karicho (Marietta) and a cherished nephew to Esther Wandibe (Marietta). He was also a dear cousin to Perpetual Waithaka and Jane Waithaka of Acworth, Georgia.

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Described by those who knew him as humble, kind, and deeply connected to his family, Wawa’s passing leaves a significant void within the Kenyan diaspora community.

Community Mobilizes for Support

In line with the strong tradition of unity among Kenyans abroad, the community has quickly mobilized to organize prayers, meetings, and fundraising efforts to support the family as they prepare to lay Wawa to rest.

Funeral & Prayer Meetings

Friends, family, and members of the Kenyan diaspora are invited to attend daily meetings starting:

📍 KACC (Kenyan American Community Church)

771 Elberta Drive, Marietta, GA 30066

🗓️ Starting April 29, 2026

⏰ 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

These gatherings will provide an opportunity for collective mourning, prayer, and coordination of funeral arrangements.

Financial Support and Contributions

The family is appealing to well-wishers for financial assistance to help cover funeral and related expenses. Contributions can be sent via Zelle or CashApp using the following contacts:

Perpetual Waithaka – 678-751-9179

– 678-751-9179 Tina Wanja Kanyi

Zelle: 678-557-9502

CashApp: $wanjak

Every contribution, regardless of size, will go a long way in supporting the family during this period of grief.

Contacts for More Information

For further details or inquiries, please reach out to:

Jane Waithaka – 404-455-1225

– 404-455-1225 Oscar Lusega – 404-573-7908

– 404-573-7908 Yvonne Maina – 404-604-4072

A Community in Mourning

The loss of Josephat Waweru Karicho highlights the fragility of life and the importance of community support, especially among Kenyans living abroad. As the family navigates this painful moment, the Kenyan diaspora continues to stand together in solidarity—offering prayers, comfort, and assistance.

Conclusion

As we remember Wawa, we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may the Kenyan diaspora community continue to uplift one another in moments of sorrow.

Kenyan Diaspora Mourns Josephat Waweru After Tragic Accident

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