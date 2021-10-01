Mixed reaction: Kenyan Engineer designs machine that cooks ugali (Video)
There was mixed reaction as Kenyans on social media shared their views amid an innovation in Kakamega County where an engineer has designed a machine that can reportedly cook ugali in 3 minutes.
Ugali is Kenya’s staple meal, even though the format for its preparations varies in the communities.
In a video on social media, a man is seen mixing the maize flour in a cooking pot.
Instead of using a cooking stick (mwiko) to prepare the meal, he instead has a mixer connected to electricity at his luxury.
The post mentioned that the meal is prepared in three minutes instead of the usual 10, a statement that made most of the readers take note.
3 mins ni ugali mwitu https://t.co/MWOZdXEdjI
— Ferre gola stan (@hildahrabut) October 1, 2021
I’m sorry but all I see is manual labour that’s no different from the conventional way of cooking ugali. Only departure from the norm is the “electronic” mwiko https://t.co/16ZDeouB67
— Gordon (@Gorddn_) September 30, 2021
There are things that don’t need technology. https://t.co/L7cj3WZPPB
— EUGENE (@reggaeholic_) September 30, 2021
The Luhyas Are Loosing Their Culture. https://t.co/0YrybvcYce
— Slim Toto👑 (@SlimToto1) September 30, 2021
Huyu amepeleka ushenzi jikoni.
3 minutes? Kuzungusha ugali kama simiti? It doesn’t even get time to interact with heat buana. SMH https://t.co/Y7sNLTIpd7
— Shinanyenzo Shilulu Pa! (@KAANAtion) September 30, 2021
Hii sio ukali ile tunachua https://t.co/wAGFvjbUap
— William Wambugu (@William12044183) September 30, 2021
Source-https://nairobinews.nation.co.ke/
