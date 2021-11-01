Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani’s photos excites Kenyans on social media

A photo of Kenyan journalists Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani locked in what appears to be a romantic embrace has excited Kenyans on social media.

Notably, the photo was shared by both Madowo and Kimani on their socials, in an indication the move was pre-planned.

It shows Kimani, who works at the German news channel Deutsche Welle (DW) seated on Madowo, the Cable News Network’s (CNN) Africa correspondent.

Kimani, who met Madowo when both worked at Kenya Television Network (KTN) about a decade ago, is seen seated on a dining table while he is on a chair, looking up to her while facing each other.

They certainly seemed to be in a great mood, displaying huge smiles, with Edith laying her left hand on Larry’s beard.

“My sweet @larrymadowo,” Edith captioned, followed by love emojis which insinuates a bond greater than friendship, to which Mr. Madowo responded with, “Hey Boo!”, followed by a fire emoji.

Meanwhile, KOT has had this to say.

Larry Madowo just climbed the mountain 🏔️ to the top before BABA himselfu 😆 pic.twitter.com/5WFn4sMLKc — Shadrack Musembi© (@Shaddymusembi1) October 31, 2021

Finally Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani have initiated a romantic relationship. pic.twitter.com/jHD5slWYfR — Kikame🗿 (@kiliambiti) October 31, 2021

