Former President Mwai Kibaki Misses His Brother’s Burial 

Kenya’s third President, Mwai Kibaki, skipped the burial of his step-brother, Samuel Githinji Kibaki, which took place on Friday, October 29, in their Othaya home, Nyeri County.

Speaking to Kenyans.co.ke, Kibaki’s personal assistant, Ngari Gituku, declined to comment on the retired President’s absence at the low key event held at their Thunguri home.

“Do you know how many brother’s Kibaki has or how many stepbrothers he has?”

“How many family members share the name?” Ngari played coy with the whereabouts of the former Party of National Unity (PNU) leader.

Kibaki missed the burial of second President – Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi – at the latter’s Kabarak home in Baringo County. Moi was laid to rest on Wednesday, February 12 last year.

The immediate former Head of State did not also attend the burial of the late Cabinet Minister, Nicholas Biwott in July 2017. Kibaki has been away from the public limelight since he handed over power to President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013.

In 2016, he was appointed United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) special envoy for Water in Africa.

His son, Jimmy Kibaki, however, represented the family at the burial of Samuel Githinji.

Other dignitaries who attended the burial included former Othaya MP, Mary Wambui, and Laikipia Governor, Nderitu Muriithi. Governor Muriithi is a nephew to the former President, Mwai Kibaki.

Muriithi, Jimmy Kibaki and Mary Wambui, all addressed the mourners as they celebrated the life of Samuel Githinji. The deceased was born in 1938, seven years after his brother Kibaki.

Githinji passed away on Thursday, October 21, according to a banner showcased at the event. The family, nonetheless, did not disclose the cause of his death.

