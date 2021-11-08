Switch TV Interview with Bob Mwiti: Starting A Company In USA

When Switch TV came calling to feature me in their popular ‘Know Your CEO’ series, it was a golden opportunity to talk about not just my journey but more importantly about what Appstec America LLC has known to do best for the last 4 years since its inception.

For some time now, the Kenya Airlift Program, an initiative under the umbrella of Appstec America has become a household name to many looking for study opportunities in USA.

However, what many people do not know is that apart from bringing students in the US, the backbone of Appstec America is premised on securing work placements for brilliant Kenyans in the most competitive jobs in the American corporate arena where the demand for workforce is ordinarily high.

My Switch TV interview is a must watch for more insights about the company and some glimpse into what my typical days look like as the CEO.

For more inspiring content about studying, living and working in USA, please subscribe to my YouTube channel

https://www.youtube.com/c/BobMwiti

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

