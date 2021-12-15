Kenyan Diaspora Charles Kyalo Turns His Home Into a Popular Club

Charles Kyalo, known by his moniker Club Charles, landed in the United States of America in 2000 as a teenager, ready to take on the world, which had always been his dream.

What he did not know was that the great land of opportunity could also be a place that would box him in, as suddenly the social support that he enjoyed back home was cut off, leading him to be a loner.

Kyalo felt the need to provide a platform where people could come together to socialize while creating networks to help them navigate the stressful American life.

This saw the birth of Club Charles, where he turned his own home into an entertainment spot, which saw the attendance of individuals from different cultures, in a bid to create a positive environment to interact socially.

He stated that his mission was to mitigate the stress brought on by multiculturalism, as individuals at his parties can distinguish themselves culturally and build connections with others like them.

“After going to clubs which cater to specific cultures, I decided to do it in my house, where people from all cultures come together and bring all the topics that they want to talk about,” the banker stated in an interview with a local TV channel.

He however has strict rules in his parties, in order to maintain order while generating returns. Guests are required to bring their own drinks, and have to interact and share their experiences. He does not condone violence at his parties.

He, in turn, fends for his guests’ culinary needs and has hired a chef to prepare delicacies for the revelers, and also prepares the food himself from the knowledge he has from Youtube.

His efforts have not been in vain, as individuals who have met at his club have stricken more than friendships, with one couple even holding their wedding at the club.

“We met here, had our engagement party, and got married here, so Club Charles is a great place to be,” the couple stated.

During the lockdown in 2020, Club Charles was a hit with many Kenyan immigrants attending the in-house parties where they enjoyed themselves as the world shut down.

The move was frowned upon online when he posted photos of the parties, but he vowed to continue and insisted that he would never close down the house club – even if it meant paying fines just to keep the party going.

