Kenyan Woman in Fake Drug Supply Scheme Targeting Kenyan Diaspora Arrested

Detectives in Nairobi have arrested a Kenyan woman Mary Njoki Ng’ang’a who is believed to be the brains behind a group of fraudsters purporting to be affiliated with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in a bid to defraud Kenyans in the diaspora in a fake drug supply scheme.

Mary Njoki Ng’ang’a alias Dr Susan was nabbed on Monday in Nairobi’s upmarket Hurlingham area moments before defrauding a US-based Kenyan of Ksh.20 million after swindling him over Ksh.30 million in an earlier scam.

A Thursday report by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations states that the victim, identified as Wallace, had flown to Kenya after being introduced, via WhatsApp forum for Kenyans living in the US, to a con posing as an influential figure in the UNOPS with connections to assist in supply tenders.

“The official who identified herself as Leah Wanjiru, met Wallace at the TRM mall along Thika road, where they had coffee at TRM’s JAVA shop as Wallace was introduced into the UNOPS supply system,” stated DCI.

“The victim was introduced to a supplies portal alleged to be managed by UNOPS, and asked to register, since all tenders would be advertised in the portal.

“Wallace registered and was convinced that the portal was legitimate, since Leah had also driven into TRM with a vehicle bearing diplomatic number plates,” added the directorate.

A tender to supply 1,000 Cancer eloxatin vials was later on reportedly posted on the website after which Wallace received a call from Leah to be informed that he had won the tender.

Wallace was, however, informed that UNOPS only accepted eloxatin from accredited pharmacists in Kenya and was directed to buy from a certain Dr Moses Otieno.

“Wallace was first asked to supply 250 vials, which Dr Otieno would sell to him at $560 per vial. He would then supply to UNOPS at $1,000 per vial making a profit of $440 per vial,” DCI states.

“Later, he was asked to supply another 250 vials, as his payment was being processed. He made arrangements with his bank along Kimathi Street and made a withdrawal of Sh20 million, which he gave to Dr Otieno for the supply of the second consignment.”

Hell broke loose when Wallace asked to be paid his money, but was told to complete supplying the remaining 500 vials as his payment was being processed in 14 days.

“By the time Wallace was reporting to our headquarters, he had lost over Sh30 million to the fraudsters.”

After 14-days, the cons reportedly went underground until December 27 when Mary called Wallace offering to supply eloxatin vials worth Ksh.20 million to him.

She and the three police officers accompanying her were busted by detectives at the proposed meeting with Wallace.

Detectives arrested the a rogue police officer-cum-driver who accompanied Mary while two other officers fled the scene.

550 vials alleged to contain Eloxatin were recovered and Mary is still in police custody as investigations take place.

Detectives have also traced a lawyer said to have witnessed the two deals to a high-end coastal property.

Source-https://citizen.digital/

