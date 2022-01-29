When their flight to Huntsville, Alabama was delayed for a day at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, visiting Michael Jordan’s home turned out to be one of the best experiences they could have ever wanted.

At this point of coming into contact with a celebrity home, it now dawned on them that they were finally having a taste of America.

Their stories are drawn from the typical ordinary stories that cut across many people brought up in simple and humble backgrounds but are fueled by a ‘never give up spirit’ that propels them to great heights. It’s a story of daring to dream.

As they settled for their studies at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), we got a golden opportunity to visit and interview them about their experience in America.

Maybe, you wonder who they are! This is a group of students attending UAH who are part of more than 30 other students who relocated in the US in January 2022 and are attending different universities in the country courtesy of the Kenya Airlift Program. Their story is quite inspiring!

VIDEO: Being In America Is A Dream Come True By Bob Mwiti