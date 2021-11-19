From going to school barefoot in a Village to flying and living in Diaspora

Almost two decades ago, a few kilometers from the Kenya-Ugandan border schooled a young village girl. The year was 2004, she was a candidate for the primary education exams.

This was a village school that couldn’t be located by a map then, classes built in bricks and dusty floors that had to be smeared with fresh cow dung. Due to fewer desks, the unfortunate ones would have to sit on the floor even during lessons, especially those in lower classes.

It was shameful to wear shoes at school because it would look so odd, barefoot was the norm. The whole school would literally stare at you if you accidentally wore shoes, yes it was difficult to intentionally do it. You must be guessing who that girl was, it was me.

There I was, dreaming of flying to somewhere I did not know (the only foreign name that I heard over the radio then was Yugoslavia). My teacher of English loved how the imaginary stories of my life in Yugoslavia sounded. It was just a dream.

The dream was to just fly in an aeroplane, regardless of the destination. No one had told me yet that my wildest dreams were achievable. I can only imagine the difference it would have made.

Looking back today, I am amazed at the power of a dream. Regardless of our origin, my past assures me that we are greater than our setbacks, and we can achieve our dreams. Our background, where we come from, or the limitations we face are not enough to hold us down.

We are stronger than the challenges we face. We can achieve our wildest dream, over and over. The only limitations are in between our ears, nothing more.

My dream of flying came true in 2011(7 years later), and I still hope for more flights. It doesn’t matter how long it takes, you can make it if you don’t give up. No setback is strong enough to hold you down. You are stronger than the challenges you face. Rise up. You can soar beyond the impossible, because, Impossible is Nothing!

To be continued>>>>>>> See more about the author below.

By Elizabeth Ekakoro Bore: Diaspora Messenger Contributor

Elizabeth is the author of Imagine the world and create it, a powerful book that is an inspiration to all to re-ignite our zeal to dream. whatever you dreams,you can bring it to pass.

Elizabeth is a former Diaspora who went back to Kenya after studies in Ukraine. She is a contributor of Diaspora Messenger and now an author of her first book.

