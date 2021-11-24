Why You Should Join The Kenya Airlift Program By Bob Mwiti

More than 3 years now since the Kenya Airlift Program was born, the initiative has proved to be an oasis of hope to many.

From an idea deeply entrenched in a strong desire to see brilliant students in Kenya turn their lives around, the program has metamorphosed into an indomitable lion with a great share of conquests.

In its journey, we have endured high moments in ways that we never anticipated.

I think there is a particular sense of achievement and pride that comes with seeing other people’s dreams transform into realities through our inputs and for me, the wins we have endured always mean a lot.

In my candid interview with Jalang’o TV, I present a point-by-point case on why you should consider joining our legendary Kenya Airlift Program.

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

