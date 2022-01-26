Viral Video: Pastor Nganga warns men against marrying young, beautiful women

Pastor James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Centre has advised men not to marry beautiful women.

In a video, the controversial preacher says marrying a beautiful young lady will lead to constant conflicts among men.

He says the beauty in a potential spouse should range between 10 to 15 per cent.

“Ni wangapi hawajaolewa? Tafuta ng’ombe kama wewe ile unaona inakula nyasi, usichukuwe hawa waschana wadogo. Usitake mrembo sana,  Tafuta mtu ako na urembo maybe 10-15%. UKitafuta mrembo mtashinda mkibishana na wanaume.” (For the single men in the house, ensure you marry your agemates. Also, don’t go looking for a beautiful woman since you will always be conflicting with other men. Look for someone whose beauty ranges between 10-15%)

However, the clergyman settled for a young woman after his first wife passed away.

Ng’ang’a met his wife through her mother who was a worshipper at his church and at the time, she was a college student. Here below is the video of “Tafuta Ng’ombe Kama Wewe:

Source-https://www.k24tv.co.ke/

