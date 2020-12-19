VIDEO: Pastor Nganga’s wife dancing – Apostle Praise and Worship

In a praise and worship video of Neno Evangelism center, Pastor Nganga’s wife Loise Murugi Nganga is seen dancing to the beautiful tune by her husband pastor James Maina Nganga.

Pastor Nganga is a very good guitar player and leads praise and worship in his Church Neno Evangelism center. In a second video below, members of his church are seen enjoying music and it looks more of a workout which can be called a holy workout.

With all the faults that pastor James Nganga has, he is a worshipper and a very serious one. The success of Neno Evangelism center can be attributed to the seriousness of the worship in the church.

More of Praise and worship video by Pastor James Nganga below.

Videos by SASA TV GOSPEL

