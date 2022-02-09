Death Announcement Of Amos Otieno Nyangwara Of Columbus, Ohio

We are sad and heartbroken to announce the passing of Amos Otieno Nyangwara Of Columbus, Ohio after a sudden illness. Amos was born on April 2nd, 1975, to Simon Ombua Nyangwara and Clementina Nyangwara of Kisumu,

Kadawa Village.

He was the husband to Susan Binge Otieno, father to Shirleen, Barbara,

James, and Sean. He was a brother to the late Thomas Onyango, the late Fredrick Omondi,

George Ombua, Josephine Atieno, Judith Awuor, Dismas Oduor and Ritah Auma.

Amos fell ill suddenly on February 3rd, 2022, night after which he was rushed to a hospital where he

was promoted to heaven. Amos believed in industriousness and generosity to strangers,

friends, and family. He will forever live in our hearts.

We are accepting contributions via CashApp and GoFundMe:

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/529a3922

CashApp: $RitahAs

Memorial Service:

Memorial Service will be Sunday February 13th, 2022, at Marlan J. Gary Funeral Home, The

Chapel of Peace, OH @4PM EST.

Please Contact Persons Below for More Details:

Jaja Yogo: 6143164247

Ken Dulo: 6149373285

Richard Mboche: 6145560657

Mercy Oluoch: 614 3777341

Amos’s final farewell will take place in his home in Kisumu, Kadawa Village. Upper Kadongo

sub- location, Kisumu County, Kenya. May God bless you all.

May the Lord bless and keep you,

May His face shine upon you,

And be gracious to you and give you peace.

Numbers 6:24-26

