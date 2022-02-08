Man Who Wooed Women through Tinder and Conned Them Banned From Dating App

Israeli conman Shimon Hayut Who Wooed Women through Tinder and conned them thousands of dollars is now banned from dating App.

Shimon Hayut, the focus behind the new trending documentary ‘The Tinder Swindler’, has been banned from the dating app.

The documentary features Shimon Hayut, who changed his name to ‘Simon Leviev’ and poses as a wealthy diamond-dealing mogul.

In the process, Shimon, who wooed women through Tinder, conned them thousands of dollars, leaving them debt ridden and desperate.

According to international media, a statement by a Tinder spokesperson now reveals that Hayut has been permanently removed from the app, along with any other aliases.

“We banned Simon Leviev and any of his known aliases as soon as the story of his actions became public in 2019. He is permanently banned from Tinder,” read the statement.

“In the lead up to the release of the documentary, we conducted additional internal investigations and can confirm Simon Leviev is not active on Tinder under any of his known aliases.”

In the explosive documentary, the women allegedly claimed that Shimon would initially take them on lavish dates to present himself as a wealthy man.

He would then allegedly make up a story that people were after him as a result of him being one of the wealthiest men in Israel.

Thereafter, he would ask the women for large sums of money claiming that he could not use his credit cards for security reasons.

Hayut was sentenced to fifteen months in prison for fraud sometime in December 2019 by a Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court.

By Sheila Jerotich

Source-https://www.citizen.digital/

