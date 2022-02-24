It’s America’s International Leadership Day Today

When I receive invitations to different engagements, I am normally awed by the CV of some of the speakers. At times my team is awestruck too when they hear someone else introducing me. I have over the years learnt that for a leader you become different people to different people. In this sense, when people are hungry for knowledge they see me as a teacher, those hungry for success see me as a mentor, those hungry for a better world see me as a philanthropist and the list continues. Today as the National Leadership Day is celebrated in the United States of America, I am humbled to celebrate one of the best leadership minds of this century, John Maxwell. It is also his birthday and I join the world to celebrate him. I have been privileged to meet with him in person and would recommend any such opportune meeting with confidence.

It is this very John Maxwell who provides great guidelines for me as a Team Leader and my associates across the Optiven Group. He says, “Being a great leader is all about having a genuine willingness and a true commitment to lead others to achieve a common vision and goals through positive influence. No leader can ever achieve anything great or long-lasting all alone. And in conclusion I agree with my mentor too noting that teamwork goes hand in hand with leadership. Leadership is about people-and for people.” So today I celebrate all Team Leaders serving across the Optiven Group because your leadership is making a difference that is positive.

