A Kenyan man Steven Were Omamo has been named a top distinguished Alumnus At Fresno State in California. Steven Omamo is a Fresno State graduate whose humanitarian work feeding the hungry earned his organization the Nobel Peace Prize.

Steven Were Omamo, who was born into a farming family in Kenya and graduated from Fresno State with a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness in 1986, is now president of New Growth International based out of Nairobi, Kenya, and Chicago.

He previously was the country director in Ethiopia for the UN World Food Programme, where he had worked for 15 years. The organization helps provide millions of people with resources to address acute hunger or need related to emergencies, natural disaster, outbreaks, and conflict and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2020.

Omamo now heads a management consulting firm focused on agro-food and building educational programs to help clients, including governments, nongovernmental organizations, foundations, and others promote food security and sustainability.

By

Source-https://gvwire.com/

Kenyan Man Steven Were Omamo Named Distinguished Alumnus At Fresno State