Evan Maina Mwangi named Melville Herskovits Professor of African Studies

A Kenyan Diaspora man Evan Maina Mwangi from Northwestern University’s English Department in illinois has been named the Melville J. Herskovits professor of African Studies.

Professor Mwangi’s ceremony took place on March 10, 2022 in the Guild Lounge where he received his title from Weinberg College Dean, Adrian Randolph, and the Chair of the English Department, Katharine Breen, surrounded by colleagues and students.

While teaching 20th century Anglophone African literature, Prof. Mwangi has co-authored The Columbia Guide to East African Literature in English Since 1945 (Columbia University Press, 2007), and has authored Africa Writes Back to Self: Metafiction,Gender, Sexuality (State University of New York Press, 2009), which studies the way African writers use experimental forms to express submerged identities ,and Translation in African Contexts (2017), which considers gender and sexuality in translations of texts between African languages.

His most recent work is The Postcolonial Animal: African Literature and Posthuman Ethics (Michigan, 2019), where he examines the interface of critical animal studies and postcolonial literature to bring to the fore the vegan impulses in African writing.

