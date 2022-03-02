The beginning of March 2022 came with a bang as Optiven Real Estate unveiled a different surprise from it’s bag of goodies. The unveiling which was officiated by the Optiven Group Director for Strategy and Operations Mary Wacuka was done on 1st March 2022 at the Optiven Headquarters and will run until the end of the month.

The campaign targets investors keen on bringing their vision to life. Investors under the campaign will receive 15,000 shillings for every 590,000 shillings they invest. The campaign will be applicable for those redeeming their payments and new investors. The campaign will be applicable for investment in the vast Optiven portfolio including properties in Nanyuki, Naivasha, Naromoru, Machakos, Thika, Kitengela, Konza,and in Kajiado township.

Customers will have a great opportunity to invest in the newly launched projects in 2022 which include South Lake Villas by Optiven in Naivasha of Nakuru County, Wema Gardens by Optiven in Naro Moru of Laikipia County, Peace Breeze Gardens by Optiven in Konza and The Great Oasis by Optiven in Nanyuki.

This comes hot on the heels of the previous two campaigns launched in January and February and dubbed #UsihangaikeJanuary and #MauaNiPloti respectively. The roll out of different campaigns including the current #KwamuaMaonoNaOptiven campaign, This is in line with the overall vision which seeks to socially and economically empower and transform the society through offering state of the art products and services.

To invest with Optiven call us on 0790300300 today.

OPTIVEN GIVES 15K CASHBACK: KwamuaMaono Campaign Launched in March 2022